ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A former Navy SEAL from St. Louis killed in Syria will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Scott Wirtz, a navy SEAL of 10 years, had been working for the Defense Intelligence Agency since 2017. He completed three employments for the agency in the Middle East.

U.S. military members, the Patriot Guard, St. Louis Fire Department and members of local law enforcement were hand at Lambert Airport last Saturday Wirtz's body arrived.

Flags were placed on every overpass between Lambert Airport and the funeral home when his body arrived in St. Louis.

The visitation for Wirtz was held Tuesday, February 5 at Ortmann-Stipanovich funeral home in Creve Coeur.

Wirtz's funeral mass will be on Wednesday, February 6 at the Cathedral Basilica.