ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A former Navy SEAL from St. Louis killed in Syria was laid to rest Wednesday.

Scott Wirtz, a navy SEAL of 10 years, had been working for the Defense Intelligence Agency since 2017. He completed three deployments for the agency in the Middle East.

The funeral mass was held at the Cathedral Basilica on Lindell. A big crowd turned out despite the rain.

U.S. military members, the Patriot Guard, St. Louis Fire Department and members of local law enforcement were on hand at Lambert Airport last Saturday when Wirtz's body arrived.

Flags were placed on every overpass between Lambert Airport and the funeral home when his body arrived in St. Louis.

The visitation for Wirtz was held Tuesday at Ortmann-Stipanovich funeral home in Creve Coeur.

After the funeral mass, a motorcade took his body to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.