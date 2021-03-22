ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Monday evening that he will run for US Senate in 2022.
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is considering the idea of another political run, telling radio host Marc Cox in an interview "The voters of Missouri deserve to have leaders in the U.S. Senate who are going to fight for them.”
In early March, Greitens said he was considering a run and also criticized incumbent GOP Senator Roy Blunt. Less than a week later, Blunt announced that he would not run for re-election.
As a Navy SEAL, I fought for this country to ensure our freedoms are protected. Now, the Left wants to take those freedoms away from you. That’s why I’m running for the US Senate in Missouri. We must fight to take America back from the lunacy of the left. pic.twitter.com/cbfw4Q8aJ6— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) March 22, 2021
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft were rumored to be interested in running for the GOP nomination but both have said they will not run. Several Democrats have already thrown their hat into the ring.
Greitens was elected governor in 2016 but resigned in 2018 amid multiple investigations.
