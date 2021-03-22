Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Monday evening that he will run for US Senate in 2022.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Monday evening that he will run for US Senate in 2022.

In early March, Greitens said he was considering a run and also criticized incumbent GOP Senator Roy Blunt. Less than a week later, Blunt announced that he would not run for re-election.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft were rumored to be interested in running for the GOP nomination but both have said they will not run. Several Democrats have already thrown their hat into the ring.

Greitens was elected governor in 2016 but resigned in 2018 amid multiple investigations.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.