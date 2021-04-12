ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Eric Beisel, who became famous for his phrase "Ar-Kansas" during the annual Battle Line Rivalry, is now tackling a new challenge by starting The Haven by VectorFPS.
"When I started VectorFPS I wanted to make functional performance systems more affordable for high schools, especially in St. Louis," said Beisel. "When I started this company, I partnered with a company that makes a lot of bands, foam rollers, balance pads things like that."
Beisel's venture in Midtown St. Louis offers a unique spin on the personal training experience. It's a showroom with specialized training offered to clients.
"A third of our training is for the most part functional performance methods worked into the systems," said Beisel. "I see at the high school level, especially in St. Louis, they're behind on the educational aspect."
Beisel says that when he jumped from high school football to Mizzou football, he noticed that training was more than just strength and speed, it was about functionality. That's the core of his training experience with his clients.
"When you get to a D1 college, they'll break you down and see how functional you really are. Balance, coordination, all the above. I had the strength, I didn't have any of the functionality," said Beisel. "So a lot of what I do now is selling the tools and educating both coaches and players on how to make their athletes more functional, and help them get ready for the next level."
Beisel works with more than 150 high schools across the US with his equipment and programs, and back here in St. Louis, he helps train young athletes and even NFL players such as Pierre Desir and Markus Golden.
"They can spend their off-season's with their families and friends," said Beisel. "They can also help out in the community and become leaders right here in St. Louis."
Beisel's goal is to give back to his hometown and help the next big athlete that will come out of St. Louis.
"I'm St. Louis born and raised, I have the opportunity to play anywhere in the country at a high-level, play college football at home and go to Mizzou, very high level of pride for my hometown," he said.
For more on The Haven at VectorFPS visit https://vectorfps.com/pages/train-at-the-haven.
