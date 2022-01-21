Former Mizzou DL Mekhi Wingo explains why he entered the transfer portal, picked LSU

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV)- - As a freshman last season, Mekhi Wingo was a standout player on Mizzou's defensive line. The former De Smet football star racked up 27 total tackles, two for a loss, one sack, and one pick-six.
The future looked bright for Wingo and Mizzou, with him being named Freshmen ALL-SEC defensive tackle, but that all changed at the start of this year when Wingo announced he was entering the transfer portal.
"I was just looking for a spot with a little bit more stability," said Wingo on leaving Mizzou. "The coaches that recruited me to Mizzou like the DC (defensive coordinator) and the D-Line coach (defensive line coach) were fired before I got there and then my second D-Line coach was fired four games into the year. So I'm just looking for a place with a little more stability. It was just hard trying to rebuild relationships and learn new coaches."
Wingo said it was difficult to have the discussion with head coach Eli Drinkwitz about wanting the transfer, but Wingo explained to him that he had to do what was best for him. His hardest conversation, explaining his decision, was with his teammates at Mizzou.
"I actually talked to my teammates before I made the decision to do it just to give them a heads up," Wingo said. "That was the hardest thing for me, just leaving the brotherhood that I had built. They were pretty understanding they knew that if I wasn't too happy in a spot they were happy for me and I had to do what was best for me, they were understanding."
For Wingo it was like going through high school recruiting all over again with programs from Power Five conferences vying for his attention. But with a season in SEC under his belt, Wingo knew what to look for in his next destination.
"It was just like high school a lot of coaches hitting you up as soon as you officially enter the portal," Wingo said. "The only difference is that when you're in high school, you're into all of the cute stuff, you want all of the coaches calling you, how great you are, but now this was really just like a business decision for me. I was more interested in, let's talk about how you see me in your scheme and things like that."
After narrowing his choices down to Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, and, USC, Wingo made the decision to go from being a Mizzou Tiger to an LSU Tiger.
"I honestly wanted to stay in the SEC that was a big part of it," Wingo said." With Coach Kelly, just looking at his background and his pedigree every single program that he's been to, he's turned it around to make them a contender every year and they have some of the best facilities that I've seen ever honestly. With my former high school head coach being there that was also just kind of like the icing on the cake."
There was speculation on social media that Wingo picked LSU because his former high school head football coach, Robert Steeples, just joined that staff there but the defensive tackle says that Steeples didn't affect his decision but admitted that it did make him feel more comfortable about going there.
"He didn't affect the decision too much because I've known him for a long time so it really wasn't like he was recruiting me there," Wingo said on Steeples. "It was more like, I can give you the info and I can tell you who's on the depth chart but you gotta make the best decision for you. But, obviously, it is a more comfortable situation that you got someone down there that you know because it's far from home."
The transfer portal has been a controversial topic since its creation in 2018. Like many things nowadays, where there's controversy, you'll find many people on social media airing out their confusion and frustration on the subject. Wingo and many other student-athletes who enter the transfer portal are no strange to this, being bombarded with hate messages from fans of their former school, angry about their departure. Although young, Wingo is already wise beyond his years, realizing that social media comments don't define him or his decision.
"I don't even look into it too much," Wingo said. " Sometimes when I'm scrolling I'll see something and I'll laugh at it or something like that but it's not really affecting me. I remember when I first went to Mizzou, one comment said, 'are you sure this kid is good enough to play here?' That didn't affect me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.