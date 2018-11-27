OSAGE, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit filed against a former Missouri teacher who is facing criminal charges alleges that he gave female students answers to assignments and quizzes if they would allow him to look down their shirts.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that an unnamed student and her family are suing 44-year-old Mark Alan Edwards, the School of the Osage and district officials. The lawsuit alleges that Edwards grabbed the student in a classroom and sexually assaulted her on a field trip. The suit said he also had students compete to be his "favorite."
Edwards is jailed on $300,000 bond. He's been charged with two counts of sexual contact with a student, first-degree statutory sodomy and third-degree child molestation. The sheriff's office says he admitted during an interview to inappropriate contact with students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.