ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Former Missouri state representative and senator Scott Sifton announced his bid for U.S. Senate in 2022, challenging U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
In a video shared on YouTube, Sifton said the “United States is at a critical point right now” and takes shots at Blunt and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.
“We just saw what happens when our leaders don’t stand up for truth and when they don’t put the good of our country over their own political ambitions," he said. "Josh Hawley’s dangerous conspiracy theories and attempts to overturn the election helped lead to a deadly insurrection, and Roy Blunt—the ultimate insider—was once again too weak to speak out. I’m running for senate because Missouri deserves better. I’ve always been willing to take on the toughest fights to do right by Missouri families. We need a lot more of that in Washington.”
The Kansas City native has already gain support from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, former Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Alan Green, and former Missouri Democratic Senate Leader Gina Walsh.
