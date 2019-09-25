JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri lawmaker now running for mayor of Ferguson has been fined $77,500 after a state ethics panel determined he used campaign money on spas, concerts and other personal expenses.
The Missouri Ethics Commission on Tuesday announced the fine for Courtney Curtis, a Democrat who served three two-year terms as a state representative from St. Louis County starting in 2013. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Curtis also failed to report 10 contributions.
The fine could be waived if Curtis pays $7,750 and remains in compliance with state law for two years.
In 2018, the Missouri Supreme Court blocked Curtis from running for the Missouri Senate because he had not paid a separate fine for campaign finance law violations.
Curtis didn't immediately respond to a phone message on Wednesday.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
