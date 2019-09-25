In this May 15, 2015, photo provided by the Missouri House of Representatives, Missouri state Rep. Courtney Allen Curtis speaks on the House floor in Jefferson City, Mo. Curtis and fellow lawmaker Rep. Michael Butler, both St. Louis area Democrats, were involved in a physical altercation outside a Jefferson City restaurant Jan. 19, 2016, over right-to-work legislation prompting Curtis to file a restraining order against Butler. (Tim Bommel/Missouri House of Representatives via AP)