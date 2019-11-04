ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri woman sentenced to life behind bars is getting a second chance.

Verdia Miller was convicted of murder in 1982 following the death of Larry Dean Smiddy.

Miller was with a man named Eddie Jackson the night the murder occurred, but she did not pull the trigger.

As an accomplice Miller received a life sentence, but after serving 36 years, 5 months and one day she was allowed to walk free.

On his final day in office Governor Eric Greitens commuted sentences for two women, including Miller.

Miller says she regrets her decision to accompany Jackson the night the crime occurred, but told News 4 she had no knowledge the crime was going to happen.

She said, “I wouldn’t have any reason, I liked the guy.”

Miller says she was actually outside the car when the fatal shot occurred, and says Jackson threatened her to keep from telling police.

Miller admits she wasn’t forthcoming with police back then, but adds she was scared for her life.

In St. Louis, John Amman at St. Louis University Law School, is part of a clemency coalition to obtain commutations for aging prisoners.

Amman said, “very rapidly the State of Missouri Department of Corrections is becoming the largest nursing home operator in the state.” He realizes the cases might upset some victims, but added “these cases are about mercy…”

Amman added, “we should be spending time incarcerating people killing children on the streets of St. Louis, and not incarcerating 75 year old women who are not going to re-offend when they get out.”

Miller told News 4 she has no plans to re-offend, and wants to enjoy the days she has left.

Today, Miller lives with her surviving daughter in Melbourne, Florida. Miller says another daughter passed away while she was in prison. Losing a child while serving time behind bars is a painful memory for Miller.

“It was very hard, I felt like less than a mother. If I hadn’t messed up, been where I was supposed to be I could have been there,” she said.

The loss of several family members reiterated how much the outside world changed during Miller’s 36 years in prison.

Ammann told News 4, “it’s a very difficult adjustment for men and women of any age…”

Miller says she’s had to adapt to all kinds of new technology including cell phones.

On a recent visit to the beach Miller stared at the waves and said, “It’s a beautiful world, it’s beautiful. I want to soak it all in.”

Miller hopes other inmates will have a second chance.

Amman and his group continue to push for clemency and commuted sentences for aging prisoners.

A spokesperson for Missouri Governor Mike Parson said, “We are currently finding ways to manage and organize the backlog of requests from previous administrations. Until we can start looking at those files, we can't comment on whether the Governor will be granting any pardons or clemencies.