ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Former Missouri Gov Eric Greitens rendered first aid to victims of a shooting near the Saint Louis University campus Monday, a spokesman for Greitens said.

The shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Grand and Lindell.

The spokesperson said Greitens was on the scene with a friend and they both rendered first aid to the victims.

Authorities say both victims are in critical condition.

