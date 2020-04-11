Missouri governor, first lady propose foster care changes

Sheena Greitens, left, listens as her husband, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Nearly two years after the former Missouri Governor left office following a scandal, Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, announced they are ending their marriage.

Sheena Greitens posted a joint statement on Twitter Saturday saying the couple's focus remains on what's best for their children. 

READ:Blackmail alleged as Governor Greitens admits to extramarital affair

In 2016, he was elected Governor but resigned in June 2018 after allegations surrounding an extramarital affair, and campaign violations. 

