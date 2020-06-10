JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has filed to run for office in 2024.
According to the filing, the name of the committee is Greitens for Missouri and says Greitens plans to run for office as a Republican.
It does not specify what office Greitens will be running for.
The paperwork was filed with the Missouri Ethics Committee on June 9, 2020.
Greitens resigned in June 2018 after allegations surrounding an extramarital affair and campaign violations.
READ: Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, wife announce divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.