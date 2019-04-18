+2 MICDS fires teacher who reportedly met boy on 'Grindr', gave him $200 after sexual encounter A teacher at the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS) was arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with a 14-year-old he met on a social media dating app.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former MICDS teacher has pleaded guilty to paying for sex acts with a boy less than 15-years-old.

47-year-old Richard Ives withdrew his 'not guilty' guilty plea he made last month.

With the change, his sentence was suspended.

He will now serve five years of supervised probation.

This all stems from an incident last summer when Ives was pulled over by a Ste. Genevieve county sheriff's deputy with a boy in his car.

An investigation revealed the two met on the dating app Grindr.

The boy told the deputy that Ives gave him $200 in exchange for sex.

The boy was not a student at MICDS.

Ives was fired from the school following the allegations.