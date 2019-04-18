A teacher at the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS) was arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with a 14-year-old he met on a social media dating app.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former MICDS teacher has pleaded guilty to paying for sex acts with a boy less than 15-years-old.
47-year-old Richard Ives withdrew his 'not guilty' guilty plea he made last month.
With the change, his sentence was suspended.
He will now serve five years of supervised probation.
This all stems from an incident last summer when Ives was pulled over by a Ste. Genevieve county sheriff's deputy with a boy in his car.
An investigation revealed the two met on the dating app Grindr.
The boy told the deputy that Ives gave him $200 in exchange for sex.
The boy was not a student at MICDS.
Ives was fired from the school following the allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.