EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A former U.S. attorney has been charged for a DUI for the third time in two years.
Steve Wigginton was arrested Thursday night in the 100 block of Vandalia Street in Edwardsville for driving under the influence, police say.
Wigginton plead guilty to a DUI charge after a crash in Troy, Illinois in May 2017.
The next court date for his latest charge is at 1 p.m. on Feb. 5.
Wigginton resigned as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois in November 2015. He was also a Madison County State’s Attorney for a time.
