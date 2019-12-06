EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A former Metro East dance coach and teacher is facing charges involving a student.
39-year-old Erin M. Garwood is charged with indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, court documents say.
Garwood served as a dance coach and teacher for the Triad Community School District #2 in Troy, Illinois.
According to the probable cause statement, between Aug. 1, 2016 through Oct. 31, 3028, Garwood solicited an underage male student for sex via Snapchat.
Garwood's bail is set at $75,000 the judge.
If convicted for both charges, she could face up to 10 years maximum in prison.
