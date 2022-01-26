EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former Alorton Police Officer Rick Perry was sentenced Wednesday to five months in federal prison for falsifying thousands of hours on his timesheet, officials said.
Perry, 51 and from East St. Louis, will spend five months in prison and another five in home confinement, the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Illinois said.
Perry started as a patrol officer in Alorton in 2017, according to court documents. Perry reportedly started falsifying his timesheets within his first six months there. Documents also say Perry sometimes ignored dispatch calls when he was the only officer on shift.
Perry received more than $60,000 from falsifying timesheets.
