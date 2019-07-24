ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former Ladue police officer Julia Crews was charged with second-degree assault in the April 23rd shooting.
Crews entered a not guilty plea in court Wednesday.
Police said they had received a call from the Ladue Schnucks about two shoplifters inside the store. Officer Crews, who has 13 years experience, tried to arrest one of the suspects, later identified as 33-year-old Ashley Hall, but she resisted and a struggle began. That's when the gun was fired, police said.
