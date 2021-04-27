ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) — Former KMOX Radio personality Harry Hamm has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
Hamm, 79, of Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to the federal charges in February. He told U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark that he took “full responsibility” for his actions and raised a series of medical issues as part of an effort to keep him out of jail until he's assigned to federal prison. That effort failed.
Hamm's lawyer, Nanci McCarthy, sought a sentence below the recommended sentencing guidelines of 57 to 71 months in prison. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Livergood asked for 71, citing the trauma to the victims who appeared in the porn and pending St. Louis County charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, incest and possession of child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to the county charges.
Clark sentenced Hamm to 68 months — five years and eight months. Upon his release, Hamm will be on supervised release for life, according to court documents.
Hamm began his career at KMOX in 1975 and was the station's longtime entertainment editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.