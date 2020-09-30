KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Former Kirkwood teacher Christopher Stephens, 54, was arrested and booked at St. Louis County Jail on multiple counts of statutory rape and statutory sodomy.
An attorney for Stephens said he turned himself in Monday morning after a warrant was filed for his arrest in a case that stems back to the 1990s.
This summer, two women spoke to News 4 about abuse that occurred during their years at Kirkwood High School.
Katie Pappageorge said Stephens started grooming her when she was 12 and the abuse occurred between 9th and 11th grade. She says she is aware Stephens has been arrested for her case. But when reached by phone, she said she is limited on what she can say because at the moment the case is sealed by the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office.
According to Bill Margulis, the attorney for Stephens, the case will be handled by St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office because of a conflict of interest in the St. Louis Prosecutor’s office. His client had a bond hearing and was released on bond Tuesday. Stephens will be arraigned on Friday.
“Mr. Stephens maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court and not trying the case it in the court of public opinion,” said Margulis.
Earlier this summer there were numerous former students who came forward with allegations against several former Kirkwood High School teachers and allege the district swept the incidents under the rug.
This month, a different former student filed a federal lawsuit against a different teacher and the Kirkwood School District.
"[The school district] has consistently worked to silence sexual abuse victims, cover up and conceal the sexual abuse of students by employees, and has allowed employees to resign after being accused of sexual abuse without documenting the employee’s personnel file, nor reporting the abuse to law enforcement or the proper legal authorities/agencies," the lawsuit alleges.
Stephens is not mentioned in the federal lawsuit.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.