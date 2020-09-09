KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former Kirkwood High School student has filed a federal lawsuit against the school district and a former math teacher for sexual abuse.
News 4 is not naming the teacher as criminal charges have not been filed.
The former student said the sexual abuse and rape happened in 1984 at the teacher's apartment and continued into the spring of 1985. The lawsuit also states that the abuse happened both on and off the Kirkwood High School campus.
The lawsuit accuses the school district of violating Title IX and Missouri law.
The lawsuit states that over 25 school district employees have been accused of sexual harassment or abuse in the past 40 years.
"[The school district] has consistently worked to silence sexual abuse victims, cover up and conceal the sexual abuse of students by employees, and has allowed employees to resign after being accused of sexual abuse without documenting the employee’s personnel file, nor reporting the abuse to law enforcement or the proper legal authorities/agencies," the lawsuit alleges.
[RELATED: Kirkwood School District investigating after multiple allegations of sexual abuse made against former teacher]
Earlier this year, News 4 told you that several former Kirkwood students had accused several teachers of abuse. The district said they were opening an investigation into the claims.
