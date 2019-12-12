BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A former Kirkwood dentist who is accused of threatening judges in St. Louis County was arrested after a three-hour standoff in Bonne Terre Wednesday, authorities said.
Jeffrey Reuter, 51, is charged with three counts of interfering with a judicial matter. Weapons charges are pending, authorities said.
Reuter threatened three St. Louis County judges who were involved in his 2013 divorce and child custody dispute.
On December 7, he allegedly went to the judges’ homes and delivered an anti-government manifesto demanding they pay him $2.5 million, allow for shared custody of his daughter, vacate previous judgments against him, purge all cases in which he has been involved from state files and write a letter of apology to his daughter.
“Failure to satisfy these demands will compel me to take pre-emptive, defensive measures against … further unlawful conduct on your part,” Reuter allegedly wrote. “You have until midnight, Dec. 31, 2019 to comply… Be advised … immunity is not available to you this go-around.”
Authorities say he delivered the manifestos shortly before an order of protection against him obtained by his ex-wife was set to run out. It prohibited him from being within 1,000 of her, he couldn’t own a gun and could not have contact with their daughter.
During his divorce and custody battle, authorities say he voluntarily shut down his dental practice, allowed his house to go into foreclosure, stopped paying his taxes and did not register his car. In 2017, was found in contempt of court for failing to pay more than $20,000 in back child support and medical expenses.
He also stalked and threatened to kill his ex-wife, authorities say.
Wednesday, police went to a house near Bonne Terre to arrest him on the charges, but he refused to comply. He stayed inside the home for around an hour or two and surrendered. Police say no shots fired and there were no injuries.
Reuter is being held on $150,000 cash-only bond.
