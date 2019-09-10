KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former student is suing his ex-girlfriend's father for an attack at a Kansas City area high school that left the teen critically injured.
The Kansas City Star reports that Cullen Landis filed a lawsuit last month against 40-year-old Josiah Wright, who is awaiting sentencing for first-degree assault. His daughter, Jonay Wright, is serving a seven-year prison sentence for the September 2017 attack at Ruskin High School in the Hickman Mills School District.
Police reports indicate that Landis and Jonay Wright had a violent on-again-off-again relationship. Landis had received a municipal citation for assaulting her before the school attack in which he was kicked and hit. Landis, now 20, says he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He previously sued the district and several school leaders, saying they failed to keep him safe. That suit is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.