JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former Jefferson County police officer has been charged with statutory sodomy of a person less than 14-years-old.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says 45-year-old Ryan Shomaker, a former officer of the Byrnes MIll police department, turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail Wednesday night.
According to the investigation, Shomaker, of Washington, Mo., had sex with the victim multiple times before the victim turned 14-years-old. In an interview with police, the victim stated that he met Shomaker through a “mobile digital application” and Shomaker requested they meet.
The victim stated he met Shomaker approximately one week before his fourteenth birthday, according to his interview with police. The victim said Shomaker picked him in a pickup truck and they traveled to Shomaker’s home where they participated in a sexual act.
During a separate interaction, the victim confessed to Shomaker he was not truly eighteen, the requirement age for the “mobile digital app”, in which Shomaker reportedly responded, “I know.”
According to Byrnes Mill Police Chief Frank Selvaggio, Shomaker has not been officer in his department since October 31, 2018.
Shomaker is being held on $50,000 bond.
