JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty to child molestation charges after he reportedly inappropriately touched two female victims while they were asleep.
According to police, former deputy Joshua Skaggs, 25, is accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl on two different occasions while the girls were visiting his house in southern Jefferson County.
The first happened on September 3, 2019, when a 14-year-old girl was visiting Skaggs and his wife at the home.
According to the victim, she was awoken around 5 a.m. by Skaggs touching her bare chest below her bra. She said her shirt had been pulled over her bra, and the light from Skagg’s cell phone had been turned on. She told police she thought it was possible that he had taken a photo of her.
The second incident happened at the home between July 4 and July 31, 2019, when a 13-year-old was visiting the home.
She reported a similar incident, in which she was woken around 5 a.m. by Skaggs lifting the waistband of her pants in an attempt to look down inside them.
The mother of the victims said her daughters were initially scared to report what happened because they feared repercussions.
"The oldest was extremely scared that he (Skaggs) would come try to harm her," the mother said in a statement to News 4. "The youngest daughter told us she was terrified he would hurt her or our family, and because he was a cop he wouldn't get in trouble."
Skaggs denied the second incident and said the first incident could have been an accident.
After the allegations were made, the sheriff’s department fired Skaggs just hours after they began their investigation on September 4, 2019.
Skaggs pleaded guilty to charges of child molestation and sexual abuse. He’ll serve 60 days in jail and be on probation for 5 years.
The victims' mother said they have started family counseling to help process the trauma.
“It has affected our entire family. I have started counseling for myself and we have also started family counseling to help us all get through this traumatizing event," she said. “The youngest has been diagnosed with PTSD. The oldest is too scared to even open up because she now is too scared to trust anyone.”
