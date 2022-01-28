JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A former Jefferson County Deputy is accused of stealing people's prescription medication after an investigation into the matter, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said Friday.
The department started an internal investigation into former deputy Michael Filsinger, which later turned into a criminal investigation.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Filsinger stole prescription medication from people on and off duty. Filsinger served as a deputy from 2008 until December, when he was fired.
"When investigators identified and subsequently interviewed victims, a pattern surfaced in which Filsinger would identify himself as a detective and then 'verify' medication by taking the bottle to his patrol car where he could 'scan it' or verify the prescription as part of his 'investigation.' He would then steal some of the pills," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on social media.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Filsinger used access to the department's report management system to identify reports of people using prescription drugs. After finding people in the reports, the department said Filsinger claimed to be a detective who was following up on investigations to get access to the drugs.
Police allege Filsinger even personally paid for one victim's prescription, picked it up and then switched the pills with aspirin. In another case, the investigation reportedly uncovered Filsinger traded department-owned ammunition for prescription pills.
"On behalf of our organization, we apologize," Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said in a video to the community. "We are embarrassed. I give you my commitment that we will continue to act as professionals and serve this community with honor and professionalism and continue to hold our people accountable."
A probable cause statement includes drugs like hydrocodone, morphine, Percocet and Vicodin.
Filsinger has been arrested and formally charged with the crime Friday, police said.
