ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rocky Sickmann was standing guard at the U.S. Embassy in Iran on November 4, 1979.
When Iranians took over the embassy, he was captured and was held captive 444 days.
What stuck with him most was the brutal deaths of eight servicemen during the Iranian takeover.
Forty-years later, Sickmann is watching the tensions with Iran closely.
[Read: Local marine reflects 40 years after capture, gives remarks at Veterans Day celebration]
“Iran has to be held accountable. Hopefully we are not gong to have to go to war if they don’t become foolish," he said.
Sickmann said he could not be more proud of the action President Trump is taking with Iran.
“It was amazing president trump called out the Iran hostages. 52. 40 years ago, he brought it back into life, reminding America 52 Americans were stripped their dignity, freedom, and pride on November 4, 1979," he said. l
But even 40 years later, he said it's tough to watch a repeat of what he witness first-hand.
“It’s heartbreaking. It was then and it still is to this day, because Iran has never been held accountable for what happened," he said. "The interesting things is the United States paid, at that time, $8.3 billion.”
So he's all in for putting pressure on the Iranians.
“It’s, ugh, 40 years and how many American presidents has Iran humiliated? Now they have a president that hopefully all of our government comes together to see something has to happen," he said. "This country, Iran, is in the middle Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. It has been a war haven. Iran is the head of that ugly snake. That evil snake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.