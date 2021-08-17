MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Former Illinois state senator William “Bill” Haine died Monday.
Haine served on the Madison County Board and was the Madison County State’s Attorney for 14 years. In 2002, Haine was appointed to serve as the 56th District’s senator. He served five terms before announcing he would not seek re-election in 2017.
Haine is survived by his wife of 50 years, seven children and 33 grandchildren. His son, Thomas Haine, elected to serve as Madison County State's Attorney in 2020.
His family released the following statement Monday:
"Strengthened by the sacraments of the Catholic Church and with his beloved wife of 50 years Anna by his side, retired Senator William R. Haine passed away early in the morning on August 16 after the Solemnity of the Assumption of Our Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven. In this time of great sorrow, we feel great joy in knowing that Bill, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully. He was to the end a man of deep and committed Faith in Jesus Christ, surrounded by the songs and prayers of his family, to whom he had offered every ounce of his care and devotion. Though we have every hope that Bill has now joined all the angels and saints in the Kingdom of God for eternity, please continue to pray for his eternal salvation and the comfort of his family, who will miss him greatly."
