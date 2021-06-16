ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Cahokia man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for enticing a minor to have sex with him and for trying to destroy evidence.
According to court documents, 40-year-old Ricardo Minor was working as a behavioral health specialist at a local hospital when he enticed a minor patient to have sex with him. Minor admitted to contacting the victim for sexual acts on several occasions between June and September 2017. Minor also worked for Uber and would often pick up the victim to go places to have sex.
Between August and November 2017, Minor is accused of contacting the victim and witnesses to get them to lie about the actions. The court said other hospital patients came forward with other allegations of criminal and inappropriate sexual acts.
