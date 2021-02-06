LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. has died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.
A release from a public relations firm says the St. Louis native died Friday night. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away. Spinks won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. But he rose in prominence when he beat Muhammed Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.
