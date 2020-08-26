ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The former headmaster of a St. Louis charter school pled guilty to charges Wednesday in US District Court.
According to court documents, Michael Malone, 44, admitted to taking millions of dollars in state and federal funds part of a years-long fraud scheme while working at St. Louis College Prep Charter School.
Malone pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud.
Malone founded the school in 2011 and was responsible for its day-to-day management and administration until his resignation in November 2018.
As a charter school, SLCP was tuition free and funded by Missouri and federal education dollars.
Part of Malone’s responsibilities included reporting student attendance numbers to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education so the state could calculate appropriate funds.
Malone admitted to inflating student attendance numbers in his reports to the state. According to records, in four of the seven school years, Malone falsely stated SLCP’s average daily attendance was higher than the school’s actual enrollment.
He then used those falsified reports to obtain an additional $2.4 million in funds, which he used to pay for resources which were not equally accessible to St. Louis Public Schools and other local charters.
The school closed at the end of the 2018-2019 school year amidst an investigation by the state auditor.
Malone will be sentenced on November 30 and he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count of fraud.
