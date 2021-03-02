WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Four former Great Circle employees have been charged for abusing a young child.
Last month, the behavioral health organization shut down its residential treatment facility in Webster Groves following an FBI raid and the arrests of the employees.
According to charging documents from Webster Groves Police Department, Andrew Wright, 27, Amara Jorden, 23, Wayne Anthony Roberts Jr., 25, and Dwayne Jennings, 22, are charged with abuse of healthcare recipient.
Jorden is charged with two counts of abuse of a healthcare recipient after she abused a "40 pound, nonverbal autistic child on multiple occasions", police said.
Wright, Roberts and Jennings are charged for viewing a video of Jorden abusing the child.
According to reports, the charges stem from an incident on Jan. 19, and list the occupations of those arrested as a teacher, youth care specialist and an intensive behavioral technician.
All four are currently at large, police said.
Great Circle is Missouri's largest provider of residential treatment for children with developmental delays or behavioral challenges. It has 13 residential facilities.
