ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Nearly two years after the former Missouri Governor left office following a scandal, Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, announced they are ending their marriage.
Sheena Greitens posted a joint statement on Twitter Saturday saying the couple's focus remains on what's best for their children.
April 11, 2020
Blackmail alleged as Governor Greitens admits to extramarital affair
In 2016, he was elected Governor but resigned in June 2018 after allegations surrounding an extramarital affair, and campaign violations.
