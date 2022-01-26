Former Gov. Jay Nixon joins Great Rivers Greenway Board

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has tapped a former Missouri governor to oversee a board that aims to bring St. Louisans together.
Former Gov. Jay Nixon will join 11 others on the Great River Greenway board. The members will oversee the upcoming 20-mile trail district which will become a haven for cyclists, runners, and walkers.
“Jay’s passion for the outdoors, conservation and enhancing parks and trails across the state makes him a natural choice for the Great Rivers Greenway board,” said Page.
During his two terms, Nixon added seven parks to the state park system and expanded the Katy Trail.
“Whether for recreation, exercise or to just enjoy the outdoors -- the pandemic has highlighted the need and opportunity for outside activities,” Nixon said.
Each board member serves a three-year term.
