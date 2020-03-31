ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former Gov. Eric Greitens delivered nearly 15,000 protective masks to the St. Louis Fire Department Monday that will be distributed to first responders across Missouri.
In a tweet, the former governor said he got calls from Missouri firefighters, officers and first responders who were waiting for PPE that hadn't arrived.
"For weeks, the masks they were promised hadn’t come. Some agencies were moving to what they call “crisis use”, where they’d take masks that should have been used once, and use them 5-7 times," Greitens tweeted.
The masks, which were paid by donors who Greitens rallied to get involved, is just a start to the solution.
"This work hasn’t solved the problem. Not even close. Our first responders and our medical professionals are going to need a lot more gear and support in the days, weeks, and months ahead," he wrote.
Nurses in St. Louis express their concern over shortage of PPE to News 4. A local nurse resigned after bring told she can't wear a mask around patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.