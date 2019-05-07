ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former teacher at Francis Howell North High School was charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.
Police said Matthew Howard, 29, of St. Charles, is facing three counts of having sexual contact with a student.
The investigation revealed the incident happened in December of 2018 in the 1000 block of South 6th Street, police said.
No other information was made immediately available.
