FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former Ferguson officer was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed suspect and lying in the official police report.
Jackie Matthews, 63, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of making a false record after a Mach 13 incident.
The release from the United States Attorney's Office reads:
"Officer Matthews while with the Ferguson Police Department deprived the victim of his right to be free from unreasonable force. In so doing, Matthews assaulted the victim while handcuffed and not posing a physical threat to anyone. The indictment further alleges Matthews’ falsified the police report claiming the victim resisted arrest."
The FBI investigated the case.
"I want to commend the Ferguson Police Department for swiftly bringing this matter to the attention of the appropriate authorities," said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division. "By doing so, it demonstrated its commitment to accountability that all professional law enforcement organizations strive for in order to maintain the public’s trust."
If convicted on both counts, Matthews faces a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.