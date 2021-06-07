ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has been moved to a residential reentry facility.

In August 2019, Stenger was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison and fined $250,000 after he pleaded guilty in a pay-to-play scheme that involved awarding of county contracts to campaign donors. The Bureau of Prisons’ inmate locator later listed Stenger’s release date as Dec. 27, 2021.

On Monday, online court records showed Stenger had been moved from the South Dakota prison he was serving his sentence at to RRM St. Louis, a residential reentry facility. RRMs provide “federal offenders with community-based services that will assist with their reentry needs,” according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.