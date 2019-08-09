ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Former County Executive Steve Stenger will find out how much time he will serve in federal prison Friday.
Stenger previously pleaded guilty in a pay-to-play scheme that involved awarding of county contracts to campaign donors. Now, the question is how much time in prison will he serve.
Read: Prosecutors say Stenger shouldn't receive light sentence because of how he abused power to line pockets [UPDATE]
Prosecutors told the judge that anything less than three to four years would ignore the severity of the crime. Stenger’s lawyers are asking for leniency because their client lost his job, attorney license and has paid $130,000 in restitution.
Current County Executive Sam Page said he will not be at the sentencing. He also said we can’t dwell on the past, so he will be at a Ferguson-related event discussing the future.
Stenger’s sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. News 4 will in the courtroom and will provide updates as they happen on KMOV.com, the KMOV Facebook page and the KMOV News App.
