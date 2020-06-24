CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A former Clayton police officer is accused of spying on his neighbors.
A man told police he found a mini video recorder on an outside window ledge of his St. Charles County home on Dec. 1, 2019. The camera allegedly was pointed into a closet and bathroom inside his home.
When St. Charles County police analyzed the camera and SD card, they found multiple clips showing the man and his wife, both clothed and nude, inside of their home. Police said there was also a video clip of the couple’s son fully clothed in the closet and another that appeared to show the camera was once set on a landscaping wall.
According to court documents, more recordings led authorities to believe the camera was resting on John Zlatic’s back porch at one point in time. When police attempted to talk Zlatic, the suspect did not answer his doorbell, but officers saw furniture resembling some of the recovered video footage through the side glass of the front door. When police tried to contact Zlatic a second time, an attorney notified them he was now representing the suspect.
Officers were able to get DNA profiles from a plastic clamp that was used to prop the camera on the window ledge. They then used Zlatic’s former police uniform, which had been given back to the department upon his resignation, to confirm the DNA on the clamp was his, court documents state.
When the former officer was arrested, a search warrant helped investigators get a buccal swab from him, which reportedly confirmed his DNA matched those previously obtained.
Court records show Zlatic has been charged with invasion of privacy.
