Former Cards' star works to vaccinate those with Down Syndrome against COVID-19

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Former Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols and his foundation are teaming up to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19.

The Pujols Foundation and South Side Hospital administered vaccines to 400 adults with Down Syndrome and their caregivers over the past week.

"We felt it was very important to target this important audience because they had fallen through the cracks and not been vaccinated," said Gregory Brentano, the CEO of South Side Hospital.

