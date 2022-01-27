Former Cards manager Shildt joins Padres' player development staff

(KMOV.com) -- In addition to his new role in the MLB Commissioner's Office, former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has accepted a role with the San Diego Padres.
The news was revealed Wednesday when the Padres announced their player development staff. Shildt's role with San Diego is described as a player development consultant.
The #Padres have announced the 2022 Player Development Staff.Details: https://t.co/d2MfcuqFa9 pic.twitter.com/GTBGxdCDle— San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 26, 2022
Shildt accepted a job with MLB back in December working under senior VP Michael Hill in a role that involves on-field technology, discipline and umpire relations. His new role with the Padres will take place in conjunction with that one, with reports detailing that Shildt's responsibilities for MLB will take precedent and will remain his primary role.
Shildt, 53, interviewed for the Padres managerial vacancy before San Diego hired Bob Melvin for the opening. The Cardinals fired Shildt following the 2021 season citing philosophical differences between Shildt and the front office.
