(KMOV.com) - Former Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds announced he tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
He made the announcement on Instagram and said he's symptom-free. He also said his daughter got tested and is waiting on results.
He posted a selfie showing himself wearing a mask on Saturday when he was getting tested.
Edmonds played for the Cardinals from 2000-2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.