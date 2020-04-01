Former Cards CF Jim Edmonds posted on Instagram that he is being tested for COVID-19.

(KMOV.com) - Former Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds announced he tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

Jim Edmonds says he tested positive for COVID-19

He made the announcement on Instagram and said he's symptom-free. He also said his daughter got tested and is waiting on results. 

He posted a selfie showing himself wearing a mask on Saturday when he was getting tested.

Edmonds played for the Cardinals from 2000-2007.

Edmonds COVID-19 Instagram post

