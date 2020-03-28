(KMOV.com) - Former Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds announced Saturday he is being tested for the coronavirus.
The centerfielder said he is in the hospital waiting on the test results. He made the announcement on Instagram. He posted a selfie showing himself wearing a mask.
Jim Edmonds shares on his instagram story that he’s being tested for #COVID19 he’s still waiting on the results but hopefully everything will be okay! Also, I had no idea until all of this this started that swabs could go that far too 😬 @KMOV pic.twitter.com/coiND6HHSn— Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) March 28, 2020
“Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through,” he wrote. “This virus is no joke #gethealthy.”
Edmonds played for the Cardinals from 2000-2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.