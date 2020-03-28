Former Cards CF Jim Edmonds posted on Instagram that he is being tested for COVID-19.

(KMOV.com) - Former Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds announced Saturday he is being tested for the coronavirus.

Edmonds COVID-19 Instagram post

The centerfielder said he is in the hospital waiting on the test results. He made the announcement on Instagram. He posted a selfie showing himself wearing a mask.

“Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through,” he wrote. “This virus is no joke #gethealthy.”

Edmonds played for the Cardinals from 2000-2007.

