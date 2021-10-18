ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Days after parting ways with the Cardinals, Mike Shildt thanked the organization on his "very blessed 18-year career."

Shildt joined the Cardinals as a scout in 2004 before working his way through the ranks to become a big-league manager. During a Monday morning press conference, the former manager expressed his gratitude to Cardinals Nation.

"I'd like to start by sharing my gratitude to all the players that have had the privilege to scout, coach, and manage," Shildt said. " I'm thankful to be part of these players' journey. And beyond baseball I hope they know how much I care for them. I love you all and respect you very much."

The news of his ousting came last week with the explanation of "philosophical differences." It shocked most fans and even some players.

Shildt teared up as he reflected on his career with the Redbirds. He joked, “that there is no crying in baseball.” He concluded that he invested his heart and soul to be the best caretaker of the Cardinals' legacy at every turn.

In a press conference in Puerto Rico last week, Yadier Molina stated that it "took him by surprise."

"We went to the playoffs three times in four years so maybe there was some problems between him and management," Molina said.

People on social media immediately came to Shildt's defense naming his successes. He won the National League manager of the year in 2019, he led this year's team to a franchise record 17-game winning streak, and he has one of the highest winning percentages of any cardinal manager (.559) even above the likes of Tony La Russa and Whitey Herzog.

Moving forward, the organization hopes to fill the position by next month. Lots of names are being thrown around on social media including former players Matt Holliday and Skip Schumaker, as well as two internal candidates, first base coach Stubby Clapp and bench coach Oliver Marmol.

As for Shildt, reports state he has an interview with the Padres.