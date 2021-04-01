ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com – Former Cardinals infielder Ken Reitz has passed away, the team announced Thursday morning.
Reitz played for the Cardinals from 1972-1975 and again from 1977-1980. He played for the San Francisco Giants in 1976, Chicago Cubs in 1981 and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1982.
Reitz was 69 years old at the time of his death. The Cardinals tweeted their "thoughts are with Ken's family and his friends during this difficult time."
Brett Reitz issued the following statement on his dad’s passing:
"On behalf of my dad and my family I’d like to thank the Cardinals organization for allowing my father to live out his dream. Also Cardinals fans for the endless support over the years. The only thing my dad loved as much as his family was baseball. He ate, slept, and breathed baseball and truly loved the city of St. Louis and the Cardinals. The loss of “Grandpa Kenny”, as his six grandkids called him, is heartbreaking. He will be truly missed."
