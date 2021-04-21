ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former St. Louis Cardinals Xavier Scruggs will be rejoining the organization in a new role that focuses on diversity and inclusion.
Scruggs' journey as a baseball player has taken him from the Cardinals, the Marlins, to South Korea, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. While playing he recognized that players, including himself, struggled to fully utilize their platforms.
"This game of baseball and this thing called life is not about you, it’s about everybody else that you can impact," said Scruggs. "When I started to understand how short of an amount of time we have in this game and how much we are able to impact our communities, I started to understand that a lot of things are bigger than baseball. A lot of things are bigger than sports."
The former first baseman's playing career came to an end this past year but he knew that his work in the baseball world was not done. Scruggs says he dove into human resources and DEI courses at Cornell and had conversations with the President of Baseball, John Mozeliak. Those conversations developed into a role focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion for the Cardinals organization.
"As I was diving into those things, I started asking myself is 'there someone doing this for players in an organization?'" said Scruggs. "Because if not, they need this because that's what I needed when I was playing. After having some conversations with Mozeliak and some other people in the Cardinals organization it was clear to see that this was going to be an important role for players, coaches and staff, and everybody involved in the organization."
His goal is to help those within the organization understand how to use their platforms while also educating them.
"One of the main initiatives is to educate players and allow them to have resources and understand the cultural differences and be able to prepare them for those situations," said Scruggs "I want to equip players with resources and tools the best help them able to succeed within the organization whether that be physical to the mental. All those things are going be really important as we move forward as a society here and as an organization for the Cardinals."
His job is unique to the organization and to professional sports. Scruggs says that he admires the Cardinals for taking an initiative and hopes that others will follow suit.
"I think that the Cardinals are definitely a pioneer when it comes to this space," said Scruggs. "Putting that initiative out there to make this organization as good as it can. It’s already a great organization and that’s the difference between the Cardinals is they’re always trying to find ways to be better."
