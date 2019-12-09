SAN DIEGO -- Looking for a special gift for the baseball fan in your life this holiday season? MLB’s 2019 Winter Meetings Charity Auction might just have what you’re looking for, and it offers a chance to support a cause near and dear to the hearts of Cardinals Nation in the process.
Proceeds from this year’s auction will go to support five charities associated with the fight to cure ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Former Cardinal Stephen Piscotty lost his mother Gretchen to this terrible disease back in 2018, and was present Monday in San Diego for the announcement and launch of the auction.
"Obviously ALS has touched our family very closely, and there’s so many other families within baseball that have been affected," Piscotty said. "I’m really appreciative of this initiative to raise more awareness and funding for a disease that is really--not overlooked, but the funding dollars just aren’t there, and strides can be made.”
As Piscotty said Monday, the mission of the ALS Cure Project, his family’s foundation among the charities benefitting from this year’s auction, is to cure ALS. But that’s a daunting task for a disease about which we know little scientifically regarding is behavior. Piscotty discussed how the ALS research space simply hasn’t seen many new advances in recent years, which is why continued promotion of the cause is so crucial toward making strides toward combating the disease.
“My mom wasn’t one to like the spotlight or anything,” Piscotty said Monday in describing his family’s motivation to start the ALS Cure Project. “And when I was traded to Oakland and the story kind of broke about what was going on, she was always open to interviews or anything that could help get the word out, because she didn’t want anyone else to suffer the way that she was. We could see the passion she had for that and we wanted to carry that once she passed.”
Teams across baseball have provided opportunities for fans to bid on exciting prize packages, with the funds directly benefiting the five charitable partners associated with ALS research.
Bid now: MLB Winter Meetings Auction
Cardinals fans can bid on the following auction packages:
• Mike Shildt package -- receive a signed baseball from 2019 NL Manager of the Year Award winner Shildt and an opportunity to sit in on his postgame press conference
• Autographed All-Star jersey -- receive an authentic 2020 NL All-Star jersey signed by the St. Louis Cardinals 2020 All-Star representatives
• London Series signed baseball -- receive an authentic 2020 London Series baseball signed by members of the Cardinals
Highlights from other prize packages across MLB include a meet-and-greet with Mike Trout, a meet-and-greet with Piscotty himself, golf with Pudge Rodriguez, and many more exciting prizes. The full list of auction prizes can be viewed here.
The auction will run through the conclusion of the Meetings on Thursday, ending at 10 a.m. ET. You can bid on the MLB Winter Meetings Auction right here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.