Chris Duncan

St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan during a baseball game in Pittsburgh against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 12, 2009. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Former Cardinals player Chris Duncan is fighting cancer, the Cardinals announced in a tweet Tuesday. 

Duncan is also taking a permanent leave from his radio show on 101 ESPN to focus on his fight with cancer, The Turn101ESPN announced in a tweet.

The St. Louis Cardinals broke the news saying "Please join us in keeping former Cardinal Chris Duncan and his family in your thoughts as he continues his courageous fight against cancer."

Former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa also tweeted his support to the former player, citing his role on the team as part of the reason for the the Cardinals' successful 2006 season. 

