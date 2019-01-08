ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Former Cardinals player Chris Duncan is fighting cancer, the Cardinals announced in a tweet Tuesday.
Duncan is also taking a permanent leave from his radio show on 101 ESPN to focus on his fight with cancer, The Turn101ESPN announced in a tweet.
Dunc will be taking a permanent leave from 101 ESPN to continue his fight against cancer and focus on health. If you pray, please keep him in your prayers. If you don't, keep him in your thoughts. He is our brother and we miss him deeply@AnthonyStalter @Bettlach101ESPN— TheTurn101ESPN (@TheTurn_101ESPN) January 7, 2019
The St. Louis Cardinals broke the news saying "Please join us in keeping former Cardinal Chris Duncan and his family in your thoughts as he continues his courageous fight against cancer."
Former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa also tweeted his support to the former player, citing his role on the team as part of the reason for the the Cardinals' successful 2006 season.
In 2006 we got into Oct on the last day. @chrisduncan11’s 20 2nd half HRs with several key players on DL saved our season and became WS #10. His on field courage is with him off field as well! Cardinals Nation has you in their thoughts. https://t.co/1tmxis5GkZ— Tony La Russa (@TonyLaRussa) January 8, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.