ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former Cardinal and member of the 2006 World Series championship team Chris Duncan has died, according to Fox Sports Midwest announcer Dan McLaughlin.
During Friday's night game broadcast, McLaughlin came back from break in the third inning and announced he had received a phone call alerting him to Duncan's death.
Duncan debuted with the team in 2005 and was a key member of the the 2006 World Series team, hitting 22 homers and batting .293 that season. He played three more years with the team before before being traded to the Red Sox and eventually ending his career with the Nationals in 2010.
Following his playing days, Duncan was a prominent sports talk radio host on ESPN Radio. He co-hosted several shows, most famously "The Fast Lane" with Randy Karraker and former St. Louis Ram D'Marco Farr.
In 2012, Duncan announced he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an extremely aggressive cancer that begins in the brain.
He underwent chemotherapy and continued to work in sports radio, co-hosting "The Turn" with Anthony Stalter.
In January of this year, Duncan announced he was stepping away from the show to continue his fight against the cancer.
He died at the age of 38.
