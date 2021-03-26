Stan Musial and Hank Aaron

Stan Musial, Vice President of the St. Louis Cardinals, whoops it up as he reaches to feel a blond wig worn by Joe Cunningham, manager of the Cardinals in St. Petersburg, Fla. minor league team at the St. Louis Baseball Writers awards dinner on Monday, Jan. 25, 1971 in St. Louis, Missouri. Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves enjoys the show. Aaron shared in a special 3,000-hit award with Willie Mays, who did not show up.

 (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former St. Louis Cardinal "Smokey" Joe Cunningham passed away at 89 this week.

Cunningham was signed by the Cardinals in 1949 as a 17-year-old and played in the minor leagues and served two years in the military during the Korean War. He made his Major League Baseball debut as a first baseman in 1954. In 1957, he was moved to the outfield to accommodate Stan Musial's move to first base.

After playing seven seasons in St. Louis, Cunningham was traded to the Chicago White Sox following the 1961 season for long-time star Minnie Miñoso and finished his career with the Washington Senators.

Years later, Cunningham was named as the Cardinals Director of Sales in 1972. He is credited with building the Group and Season Ticket departments, and creating the foundation for the organization to be one of the leading ticket sales teams in all of Major League Baseball for the past 30 years.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.