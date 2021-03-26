ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former St. Louis Cardinal "Smokey" Joe Cunningham passed away at 89 this week.
Cunningham was signed by the Cardinals in 1949 as a 17-year-old and played in the minor leagues and served two years in the military during the Korean War. He made his Major League Baseball debut as a first baseman in 1954. In 1957, he was moved to the outfield to accommodate Stan Musial's move to first base.
After playing seven seasons in St. Louis, Cunningham was traded to the Chicago White Sox following the 1961 season for long-time star Minnie Miñoso and finished his career with the Washington Senators.
Years later, Cunningham was named as the Cardinals Director of Sales in 1972. He is credited with building the Group and Season Ticket departments, and creating the foundation for the organization to be one of the leading ticket sales teams in all of Major League Baseball for the past 30 years.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of former Cardinals All-Star and long-time front office innovator, "Smokey" Joe Cunningham.Our thoughts are with the Cunningham family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/SsSKGk5wEW— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 26, 2021
