Stan Musial, Vice President of the St. Louis Cardinals, whoops it up as he reaches to feel a blond wig worn by Joe Cunningham, manager of the Cardinals in St. Petersburg, Fla. minor league team at the St. Louis Baseball Writers awards dinner on Monday, Jan. 25, 1971 in St. Louis, Missouri. Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves enjoys the show. Aaron shared in a special 3,000-hit award with Willie Mays, who did not show up.